Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.10 Million

Analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) to report sales of $146.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $146.30 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $115.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $605.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $603.00 million to $608.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $688.43 million, with estimates ranging from $681.80 million to $692.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.30. 48,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 78.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.02. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $159,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $4,112,704.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,951 shares of company stock worth $18,196,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

