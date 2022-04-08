Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,032 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,403,000 after acquiring an additional 747,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $21,123,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after acquiring an additional 206,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $49,303.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $4,112,704.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,951 shares of company stock worth $18,196,817. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

About Lattice Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.