Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,032 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,403,000 after acquiring an additional 747,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $21,123,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after acquiring an additional 206,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45.
In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $49,303.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $4,112,704.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,951 shares of company stock worth $18,196,817. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.
About Lattice Semiconductor (Get Rating)
Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.