Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 950 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after buying an additional 3,211,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE PFE opened at $55.08 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.87 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

