Lazard Ltd to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lazard in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Get Lazard alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LAZ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

NYSE LAZ opened at $33.67 on Friday. Lazard has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,393,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 32.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,406,000 after acquiring an additional 736,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lazard by 34.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,474,000 after acquiring an additional 547,737 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lazard by 28.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 368,169 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,944,000 after acquiring an additional 307,321 shares during the period.

About Lazard (Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.