Lear (NYSE:LEA) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $161.00 to $132.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lear traded as low as $127.85 and last traded at $128.12, with a volume of 1074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.43.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,857,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

