Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $195.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.87.

LEA opened at $126.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51. Lear has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.34.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

