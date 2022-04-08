Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Leggett & Platt (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.