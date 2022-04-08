LendInvest (LON:LINV) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

LendInvest (LON:LINV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.61) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LINV opened at GBX 198 ($2.60) on Friday. LendInvest has a twelve month low of GBX 190 ($2.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 229.60 ($3.01). The company has a market capitalization of £272.64 million and a PE ratio of 20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,064.52, a quick ratio of 20.06 and a current ratio of 20.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 201.88.
About LendInvest (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LendInvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendInvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.