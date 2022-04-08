LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LightPath Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.73.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LightPath Technologies news, Director Darcie Peck purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,500 shares of company stock worth $60,880. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 120,870 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

