LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.73.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Darcie Peck purchased 22,500 shares of LightPath Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $60,880. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

