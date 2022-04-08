Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Shares Gap Up to $7.75

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $7.98. Lion Electric shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 648 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEV. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.41.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 9,901.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

