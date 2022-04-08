Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX) Announces $0.04 Interim Dividend

Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 429.11, a current ratio of 429.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Lion Selection Group Company Profile
