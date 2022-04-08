Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Get Liquidia alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

LQDA opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $363.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 205.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 4,365.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 17.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.