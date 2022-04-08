Liquity (LQTY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.10 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00005216 BTC on exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $41.73 million and $2.10 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquity has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00046361 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.99 or 0.07509805 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,466.69 or 0.99886031 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,386,950 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars.

