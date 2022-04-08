Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.10.

LAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

LAC stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 1.25. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 64.51 and a quick ratio of 64.51.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

