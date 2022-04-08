Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. 99,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,813,864 shares.The stock last traded at $33.46 and had previously closed at $34.63.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

LAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth $50,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,241,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,042,000 after purchasing an additional 84,597 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 422.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,300 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,229,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,828,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 643,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 64.51, a current ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

