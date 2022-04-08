Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Lithium Americas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a current ratio of 64.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.01. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,278,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 9,120.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 237,235 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 251,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 58,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 42.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

