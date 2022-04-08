Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $50.42

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.42 and last traded at $50.45, with a volume of 1762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.30.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III purchased 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.32 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 37.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,909,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 441,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

