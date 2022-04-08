LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

LPSN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair cut LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

LPSN stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.33.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $220,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 2,107.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,974 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 1,089.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $16,752,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 325.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 499,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 381,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,713,000 after buying an additional 236,325 shares during the last quarter.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

