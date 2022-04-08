Lookers plc (LOOK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on June 24th

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Lookers’s previous dividend of $1.48. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:LOOK opened at GBX 86.40 ($1.13) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £338.59 million and a PE ratio of 4.79. Lookers has a 12 month low of GBX 53.59 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 102 ($1.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 150 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 102 locations.

