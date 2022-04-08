Lookers plc (LOOK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on June 24th

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Lookers’s previous dividend of $1.48. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:LOOK opened at GBX 86.40 ($1.13) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £338.59 million and a PE ratio of 4.79. Lookers has a 12 month low of GBX 53.59 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 102 ($1.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
