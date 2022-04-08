Loop Capital Lowers Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $56.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

NYSE:MAS opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $49.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.44.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masco will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Masco by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

