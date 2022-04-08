L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $398.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRLCY. Barclays raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($478.02) to €450.00 ($494.51) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on L’Oréal from €450.00 ($494.51) to €420.00 ($461.54) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L’Oréal from €395.00 ($434.07) to €385.00 ($423.08) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €458.00 ($503.30) to €339.00 ($372.53) in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.38. 81,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,168. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $71.04 and a 52 week high of $97.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.84.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

