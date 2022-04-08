Lossless Trading Up 51.3% Over Last 7 Days (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $31.98 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lossless has traded 51.3% higher against the US dollar. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001592 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00046316 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.36 or 0.07500025 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,625.88 or 0.99500951 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars.

