Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT) Insider Buys A$32,962.16 in Stock

Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT – Get Rating) insider Mark Hanlon bought 824,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$32,962.16 ($24,783.58).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.09.
Lotus Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.