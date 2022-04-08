Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the building manufacturing company will earn $4.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.37. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $57.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.22. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.67.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,050,521 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $248,581,000 after buying an additional 161,376 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $220,482,000 after buying an additional 246,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,654 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $177,050,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,656,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $208,159,000 after buying an additional 238,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,618,133 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,130,000 after buying an additional 35,664 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

