Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.
LOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.65.
Shares of LOW stock opened at $202.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $134.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.78 and a 200-day moving average of $231.61. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31.
Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.
About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
