LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Up 3.5%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.14 and last traded at $23.12. 19,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,017,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on LXU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $190.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.10 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 110.90% and a net margin of 7.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 1,205.8% during the third quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 53,135,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,317,000 after purchasing an additional 49,066,005 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 200.5% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,364,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,932,000 after buying an additional 910,481 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 624.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 422,874 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $4,084,000. Finally, Robotti Robert increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,766,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,519,000 after buying an additional 394,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.