Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

LUCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.14.

NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.43.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000.

About Lucid Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.