Lufax (NYSE:LU) and 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Critical Comparison

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) and 9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Lufax has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9F has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lufax and 9F’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $9.70 billion 1.38 $2.61 billion $1.04 5.24 9F $192.49 million 1.01 -$346.19 million N/A N/A

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than 9F.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and 9F’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax 27.08% 18.93% 5.45% 9F N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.3% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of 9F shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lufax and 9F, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 0 3 2 0 2.40 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lufax currently has a consensus price target of $9.76, indicating a potential upside of 79.08%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than 9F.

Summary

Lufax beats 9F on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About 9F (Get Rating)

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. It provides its services through borrowers, investors, financial institutions, and merchant partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

