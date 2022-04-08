Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $390.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $386.00 to $390.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $435.44.

LULU opened at $379.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.41. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,801 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

