Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.86.

NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $9.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVLU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,725,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,918,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,813,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

