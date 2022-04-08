Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Austin Russell Buys 15,000 Shares

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $220,650.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $192,900.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $206,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $217,200.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Austin Russell purchased 65,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $892,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 21.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. The company had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 60.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 134,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,978 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,439,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,560,000 after purchasing an additional 271,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

