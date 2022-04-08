LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.75.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

