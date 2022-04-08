M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.07

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.07 and last traded at $37.08, with a volume of 946474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.42.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,145,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,104,000 after acquiring an additional 348,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,452,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,948,000 after buying an additional 174,454 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after buying an additional 217,865 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,821,000 after purchasing an additional 61,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 783,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

