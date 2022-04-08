M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MHO opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.13. M/I Homes has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $74.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.03.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.35. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,500,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 11.1% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 20.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

