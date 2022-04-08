Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.65

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.65 and traded as low as $33.50. Madison County Financial shares last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 500 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65.
Madison County Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCBK)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Madison County Financial (MCBK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Madison County Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison County Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.