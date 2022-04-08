Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSGS. TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $173.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 0.91. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $152.42 and a 1-year high of $203.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.66.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,902,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,609,000 after acquiring an additional 61,160 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

