Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $83.66

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.66 and traded as high as $95.99. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $92.49, with a volume of 117,813 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.43.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average is $83.66.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,370,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,018,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,228,000 after purchasing an additional 150,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $9,280,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $7,322,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $5,508,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
