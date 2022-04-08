Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.68. Main Street Capital posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

MAIN stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,431. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.86%.

In related news, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,010 shares of company stock worth $6,403,425. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.9% in the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 68,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

