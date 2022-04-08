Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $123.38

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$123.38 and traded as high as C$143.60. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$143.01, with a volume of 610 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEQ. Laurentian increased their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Mainstreet Equity from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$130.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$137.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$123.38.

Mainstreet Equity ( TSE:MEQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$43.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

