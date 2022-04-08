Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) PT Raised to GBX 295

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 295 ($3.87) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MNGPF. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 285 ($3.74) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.63) to GBX 301 ($3.95) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. Man Group has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $3.23.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

