Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,320 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.11% of Manhattan Associates worth $11,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.
MANH stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.19 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.66 and a beta of 1.98.
MANH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.57.
Manhattan Associates Profile (Get Rating)
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
