Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.10

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.10 and traded as high as C$30.64. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$30.12, with a volume of 362,355 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.80.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Maple Leaf Foods ( TSE:MFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

