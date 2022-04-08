Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.92, but opened at $25.34. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $24.26, with a volume of 307,893 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MARA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after acquiring an additional 965,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $20,731,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 505.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after acquiring an additional 509,917 shares during the period. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at $13,264,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 49.89 and a quick ratio of 49.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.91 and a beta of 4.60.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.