Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,444,000 after acquiring an additional 851,968 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

