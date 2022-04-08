Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $37.00 at Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MRO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $2,189,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

