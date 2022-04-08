Maravai LifeSciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.36.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

