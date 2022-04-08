Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 15,054 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,054 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

NYSE:LYG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 25,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,361,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.0696 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 17.07%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

