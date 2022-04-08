Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.33. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $122.43 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.