Marcum Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,715 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 499,213 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $77,323,000 after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 74,581 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after acquiring an additional 65,094 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 126,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $131.63 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $190.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

